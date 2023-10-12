Bastianini, a 2023 to forget

In 2022 Enea Bastianini he had been the big surprise of the MotoGP, finishing third in the world championship and taking four victories despite riding a one-year-old customer Ducati entrusted to the Gresini team. And so the ‘Beast’ subverted every prediction and convinced the Borgo Panigale factory team to entrust him with a motorcycle for the 2023 season, alongside world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

But the beginning of the adventure in the official Ducati team was not easy, also due to the absence of its historic crew chief Alberto Giribuola (who moved to KTM): Bastianini was unable to find the right feeling with the GP23 in the tests and to take advantage of the his driving strengths. And bad luck then had a large hand in it, with the complex fracture of his right scapula resulting from the innocent fall in the debut race in Portimao, and subsequently with the accident on the first lap in Barcelona, ​​which caused him to fracture his hand and ankle: result of 9 GPs missed out of the 14 held so far.

For the weekend of Mandalika Bastianini received the green light from the doctors and will be at the start of the Indonesian weekend.

Bastianini’s words at the press conference

“I’m very happy to be here again after Barcelona. I’m not 100% physically, it will be difficult to race due to the heat. Tomorrow will be the first day on a MotoGP, I haven’t tried other bikes before coming here, I don’t think adaptation will be a problem. I’m enthusiastic, I was very competitive on this track, then with the rain I didn’t get on the podium because I still have to learn under the water.

The last 6 races? They will be important for me, also for testing. I never had the chance to try out some of the pieces, having not been to Misano. This GP23 is more complex than the GP22, Pecco and Jorge are very fast and therefore the potential is very high I need time and km to get to that level.

Marquez from Gresini? It will be fast, that certainly. Last year I spoke to Nadia about Alex and told her that he would be fast straight away. Marc is an incredible talent and will be a problem for his opponents from the first race. Probably it will be a big problem for everyone.”