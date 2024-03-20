Bagnaia expects a lot of balance at the top

A brace for Bagnaia, the beginning of the ordeal for Bastianini. The Portimao circuit evokes diametrically opposed memories for official Ducati riders. In 2023 Pecco won both the Sprint and the Sunday GP, the first Saturday race in the history of MotoGP instead cost Enea Bastianini a shoulder blade injury, knocked down by Luca Marini in a very unfortunate dynamic for the Moto2 world champion in 2020 This is how the two drivers framed the weekend in the Algarve.

“I'm happy to return to racing in Portugal – explained Francesco Bagnaia – Portimão is a track that I really like and where we have always been fast in the past. Last year we won both the Sprint and the Sunday GP. This year too we have the potential to do well, but it won't be easy: I expect many opponents capable of fighting for victory and very fierce competition. In any case, we are ready. We will work as always from Friday to try to arrive as ready as possible for the two races“.

“I'm happy to return to Portimão for the first European race of the season – declared Enea Bastianini – it is a truly special track and at the end of January we trained here with the Panigale V4S. I have a score to settle with Portimao: last year I didn't race due to the injury sustained after the fall in the Sprint. The first GP of the season in Qatar went well, but honestly I expected to get something more; so, I will try to redeem myself this weekend“.