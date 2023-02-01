Aeneas Bastianini it was undoubtedly the surprise of the 2022 MotoGP season, having taken four victories in a customer team like Gresini’s. The Italian centaur thus won the competition from Jorge Martin and was promoted for the championship that will start in March from Portimao in the official Ducati team, alongside world champion Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. Over the course of this winter with no activity on the track, the two Italians made relaxing statements about their work and their rivalry, with the firm intention of improving the Ducati together and then battling it out – correctly – on the world championship tracks.

Present at the Caschi d’Oro ceremony Motosprintthe pilot from Rimini spoke with Sky of their sensations for the new season now upon us: “Finally the first tests are about to start, I’m really excited. I will give 100% like I did last year, expectations are high both from the team and from me. I hope I don’t repeat the mistakes made last year, which didn’t allow me to fight for the title. The bike is red like Ferrari, it was kind of my dream. Now that I’ve done it, it’s up to me to win.”. Bastianini has clear ideas about the working method: “I will certainly have to get familiar with the team, which is all new except for one technician that I brought from Gresini. I’m still not sure what my job will be in Malaysia, but I think with ‘Pecco’ I will have to collaborate a lotto try to have the best bike possible for the race“. On the management of his relationship with Bagnaia, he is frank: “Collaboration will be the keyword. It will be essential to arrive ready in the race, e when there will be the GP everyone will think for themselves. We’ll have to put on a show, trying to entertain you“. The Sprint Race will be an insidious novelty for Bastianini: “I’ll have to try to adapt, because usually my favorite part of the race is the second one and therefore the Sprint could be a bit of a problem. But the goal is to win”.