Bastianini struggles to reverse the trend

When Enea Bastianini fulfilled his dream of becoming an official Ducati rider, he certainly didn’t expect to experience the great difficulties that 2023 has in store for him. Both on a physical level, in terms of injuries, and in terms of feeling with his bike.

The rider from Rimini, who only a year ago had won four world championship grand prix, has not yet managed to reverse the trend this year. If at Mandalika he seemed to have gathered positive indications on which to base the championship finale, at Phillip Island he returned to the rear. In fact, the twelfth place in qualifying was added to the tenth in the Grand Prix, where he finished twelve and a half seconds behind the winner Zarco.

Bastianini’s words

“My race didn’t go very well, at first I struggled to stay with the group and in fact I couldn’t grip the rope well in the turns. I always ran very wide and this prevented me from staying stuck there.

From mid-race onwards my feeling improved a lot, but I can’t be happy and it wasn’t a good race. We found ourselves in difficulty compared to yesterday and I’m sorry. Today there was more grip on the track, so I struggled more than yesterday although I don’t know why. I will have to try to understand and look at the other Ducatis, and I have to improve. I need to understand in which area they make the most difference. This morning with the soft tire the sensations were the same, yesterday I used the rear for cornering, today I didn’t. We need to take a step back to understand why.”