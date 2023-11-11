The ransom of Aeneas

In Sepang he is finally raising his head again, after a very difficult year for many reasons, Enea Bastianini. The Rimini native came fourth in this morning’s Sprint race, but he probably could have grabbed the podium if he hadn’t chosen to tagging along behind teammate Pecco Bagnaiain difficulty in the final laps, to protect him from the return of the KTMs and prevent him from losing further precious points in the world championship battle with Jorge Martin.

Team play

“Today I held my head under water, I almost drowned, but I recovered – commented Bastianini to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPusing a swimming metaphor – I’m happy, I had a good race even if I struggled a bit at the start. I found myself a bit uncomfortable, but after a few laps I managed to recover and I had fun“. In the final, in addition to not attacking Bagnaia, Bastianini still had to think about the own tire managementwhich showed a sudden decline.

“Something strange must have happened – commented the Beast – because I wasn’t comfortable anymore especially after five-six laps. It felt like I had a pretty early drop. Pecco? Something important is at stake and I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. I stayed behind and was still happy with my race, I think it was right. I also had a front end problem, but less than Pecco. I saw him in difficulty especially in the center of the corner, we weren’t very good“.

Looking forward to Sunday

These reflections inevitably spark a… wake-up call for tomorrow: “If there had been a long race today it would have been a problem – Bastianini admitted – so for tomorrow we have to try to understand what happened, but I think it will be something that can be solved quite easily. This year is very strange, because on any track we have to change a lot of things, so both Pecco and I struggle a lot on the first day but then we make up for it on the second. So far he has certainly been better than me in this sense, but this race was a good starting point. We’ve been working well since Friday and I needed the changes made to the bike in terms of riding. I think that for the finale I can be competitive“.