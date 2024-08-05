The Silverstone double

From 11 races Enea Bastianini he did not savour the taste of champagne from victory on the podium and probably the only two victories obtained with the colours of the official Ducati, had a significant influence on Borgo Panigale’s choice to prefer Marc Marquez to him for 2025 and 2026.

But it is undeniable that, from Mugello onwards, the Italian rider has decisively changed the pace of his season, obtaining a first, a second, a third and a fourth place in the GPs, to which must be added a first and two fourth places in the Sprint.

In the last 4 races Bastianini has totalled 98 points and is second behind the 122 of Pecco Bagnaia, but ahead of the 86 of Jorge Martin and the 65 of Marc Marquez.

World Cup dream or not?

“I am very happy with the results of this weekend. During the break I reflected a lot, especially to understand where it was possible to make a step forward. I re-watched all the races”Enea Bastianini explained to Dazn Spain, lowering the expectations around him: “At the moment I don’t consider myself a contender for the world title. Both Pecco and Jorge have shown greater consistency, they are always up there. I have to improve in this sense. We’ll see if I’ll have a chance at the end of the championship”.