The whole weekend of Australian Grand Prix turned out to be quite complex for Enea Bastianini, 5th at the finish line on the Phillip Island track after a good comeback but the victim of a technical problem as sudden as it is uncomfortable from a physical point of view: towards the middle of the race, the future Ducati rider had to deal with thehis airbag explodedwhich occurred as a result of some jolts of the motorcycle at the exit of the last corner.

An episode thus explained by the 24-year-old, who also commented on his race on the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP: “It was a difficult weekend starting yesterday, because nothing went straight – He admitted – today the race had started badly, and then my airbag opened after a bump, and from there I lost positions. But then I managed to find my rhythm, I got to the front group, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to attack that much. It remained there for the whole weekend puddle in the curb of the last curve, which was the one that made me open the airbag, so if you got there a little late the bike would flap and break up. For the time attack obviously it was useful to go to the curb, unlike the race, especially towards the end when the tire wears out. It was therefore useful to always remain at a distance of 20 centimeters from the puddle. Here the tires dropped for me too, so it was really difficult, especially at the end. I’m sorry I didn’t start later because we could have played for a more prestigious position ”.