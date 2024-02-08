by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP, Bastianini's charge after the Sepang tests

After a negative 2023, Enea Bastianini he wants to redeem himself, and the Sepang tests confirm this. First on day 2 complete with provisional track record, the Beast it was repeated, completing the Ducati double at the top of the standings on the final day.

The 2020 Moto2 world champion has made progress in his integration with the team, in his understanding of the bike and in his flying lap, a real sore point in 2023 which has seen him out of Q2 too many times, net of the logical suffering for the early season injury. And, after the end of the official tests, he showed himself to be very optimistic for 2024, to the point of implicitly talking about a championship fight.

Bastianini's words

“This year it will be fun, it won't just be a three-way fight between me, Pecco and Martin. I'm more satisfied this year, it was easier to work with people I already knew. We are already ready, although there is always room for improvement: the engineers will analyze the data well to arrive in Qatar with better performance from the point of view of delivery, the only point on which I have to work. Otherwise the 2024 bike looks very good“, these are the words of the Ducatista.

“I am satisfied with these three days of testing, the balance is positive and we started off on the right foot from day one“, he added. “Today we also managed to be fast in the time attack and set a time of 1:56, something that before arriving here I never thought I would be able to do. Compared to last year I improved on the flying lap and this was important for me. This morning we did a sprint race simulation: the pace was good even if I felt some vibrations at the rear. From these three days we have had positive feedback, but now it will be important to try everything again in Qatar to understand how the bike behaves in different conditions and have other data to compare. Overall the package is already at a good level”.