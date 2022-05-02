The first European double that started last week in Portimao with the Team Gresini MotoGP protagonist even today of a positive day for both of his standard bearers. Fabio Di Giannantonio continued his setup work started on Friday, also focusing on ergonomics on the bike. Good sensations at the end of the 64 laps and a final time of 1’38.271.

On the other side of the box some more news for Enea Bastianini who had the opportunity to work on the front of the bike to find a feeling never really met during this last GP and also to try the Ducati 2022 fairing, particularly praised by Francesco Bagnaia who after the Qualifying which saw him take pole position he stressed that this new hull allows him to tighten the trajectories more than he was used to with the 2021 prototype.

Bastianini: “We tried a few things and maybe we did a step forward, even though the track was different today. With the medium tires we lowered our pace by 2-3 tenths, so all in all it’s good. In the afternoon the wind came and I preferred not to take risks. The new hull certainly has pros and cons that we will evaluate calmlythen we will decide whether to start using it from Le Mans ”.

By Giannantonio: “We needed these tests and we used them as much as possible. This weekend’s work naturally continued today, we still focused on the feeling with the bike and I think it was a positive day. Even if it hasn’t been seen since the times (the exit with the soft tire was affected by the strong wind), I feel the bike more mine. I also had the opportunity to try a different, slightly leaner tank: as often happens, I liked it in some respects and I liked it less in others ”.