As expected, Enea Bastianini confirmed in the race the sensations of the entire weekend in Sepang. The 24-year-old driver from Rimini was in fact competitive from the start and took part in a leading race, fighting for success with his brand mates Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. The fall of the Spaniard then opened the doors to the fight between the two Italian centaurs, who overtook each other twice, with the victory then going to ‘Pecco’, who preceded ‘Bestia’ by just two tenths under the checkered flag . However, many have noticed the table displayed by the Gresini garage on lap 12, which bore the words ‘Bagnaia’ in good evidence. Bastianini, however, did not confirm particular team orders: “I tried to do my race, but it was obvious that I had to be careful of Pecco. On the last lap I tried to pass him, but I saw that it was risky. I did my best anyway. I saw that his name was written on the board to warn me that he was behind me, but that’s normal. Ducati is playing for a title and certain situations need to be understood. What was important was that we were in front, but something went wrong“.

The centaur from Romagna then explained the difficulties encountered in Malaysia: “It wasn’t an easy race. My strategy was to be careful in the early laps, then Martin crashed. At that point I told myself to go in front to try to get some rhythm and I managed to pass Pecco. Then I saw that there was something wrong: at the exit of the hairpins I didn’t have much traction, Pecco in fact came back and passed me, so in the last laps I tried to stay as close to him as possible. However, I didn’t have more traction and I couldn’t push more, but it’s a good podium. The temperature was different from yesterday, thanks to the change in weather “. In the post-race interviews, Davide Tardozzi pointed out that, once in the lead Bastianini was slowing down Bagnaia in terms of pace, but Bastianini specified: “The race didn’t fall asleep when I took the lead, I just tried to manage for the finish. I always kept an eye on the big screen to see the gaps. I had something in my pocket, but also Pecco. Now we will analyze the data to understand what went wrong when I was in front of me “explained to Sky Italy.

Bastianini will present himself at the final race in Aragon 1 point behind Aleix Espargarò, for third place in the world rankings.