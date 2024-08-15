Enea Bastianini of the Ducati Lenovo team, third in the world championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the eleventh round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Austria

“It would be nice to be able to maintain this level of performance. I’m very happy to have won the Sprint, since I am not among the best in that type of race. This circuit is good for Ducati and I think we will be among the best. Here, however, KTM was also competitive. I am confident that I can get another good result.”

Farewell to Ducati

“We have already talked about this topic throughout the season. I don’t know if I was already out of the official Ducati team at the start of the championship, but I fought to be fast. It wasn’t easy for me because I had missed so many races in 2023 and I had to find consistency and speed again. Now I push more, but it’s late. It went like this and next year I’ll be in KTM. What if I don’t win? I don’t know. Pecco has already won two titles, Marc has won many, and so Jorge.”

Two races in Misano

“Misano is always nice for Italian riders, because we all come from that area. But it will be difficult as always that track, we have seen how fast Jorge is. Now there will be many important tracks for me, I have to try to catch up with those ahead of me in the championship and it will not be easy.. I have to dream and try to recover 49 points.”