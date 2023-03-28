Bastianini, no forcing

The medical check-up carried out this morning in Forlì by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini gave positive results to Enea Bastianini, who will not necessarily have to undergo surgery on his right scapula fractured in the Portimão Sprint. There Beast he will undertake a different therapy, between absolute rest until Monday and subsequent rehabilitation. However, the mistake of underestimating the injury is around the corner, and the Ducati rider doesn’t want to repeat the mistake made by Marc Marquez in 2020, and for which the Spaniard paid for a long time. A too hasty return could throw away years of career.

Compound fracture, as hoped

After Saturday’s crash, Ducati’s hope was that the fracture was at least composed, so that recovery times could be shortened. Further medical tests have confirmed that the broken parts of the joint are in place – good news that can speed up recovery time.

Back to Austin? “Hopeful, but only if it’s worth it”

The Ducati rider is now looking more closely at the Grand Prix of the Americas but specifies that he will only race if he is 100% healed: “The visits have been quite positive, the scapula fracture is obviously there, but fortunately it’s made up, so I’ll be able to re-start rehabilitation from next Monday. There are good hopes to race in Austin, so the target will be to get back in shape for that race there. Obviously I’ll have to be ready to ride the MotoGP: it must be worth it, but we’ll decide what to do later on.”

Start to forget

Being Bagnaia’s teammate and riding the best bike in the World Championship were stimuli that nourished Bastianini’s ambitions, but these will have to be put on the back burner at least until the weekend of April 16, the date on which the Grand Prix of the Americas will take place . Hit by Luca Marini in the Portimão Sprint, the #23’s season started in the worst possible way, and the gap in the standings from Bagnaia is already 37 points.