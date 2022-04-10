Enea Bastianini’s words after the win in Austin: “I started hard for Miller’s pace, then I decided to push: good, but I can still grow”. Rins: “I did a great job.” Marquez: “Problem at the start, then I enjoyed overtaking, but in the end the tires and body were finished”

– Milan

Enea Bastianini is radiant after Austin’s victory in MotoGP, the second season after that in Qatar, which also earned him the top of the world championship: “It’s an amazing day, the first part of the race was tough because Miller set a pace very very fast, but halfway through the race I saw that Rins was close and I told myself it was time to push – says the Ducati rider Gresini – Winning in America is incredible, but I don’t think about the title: I experience this situation as a former rookie, I try to learn by observing my driving, even in the race. I certainly have a strong point in entering the corners, but I still lack something: in my opinion, however, we can be competitive almost everywhere “. See also Milan-Inter, doubts about the penalty on Giroud: the wrongs against the Rossoneri accumulate

rins smiles – Alex Rins toasts to a second place that strengthens his ambitions for the world championship, according to how he is 5 points from the top: “I am very happy, I dedicate this podium to the people of Ukraine and to the people who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic – he says. Suzuki’s Spaniard – In the first sector I was very fast and this helped me to have confidence in the comeback: in the end I had a good duel with Miller, hard and clean, and I’m happy with 2nd place. We did a great job. ” .

miller – Jack Miller is satisfied with third place: “I think I did a good race, I can’t blame myself much. Bastianini passed me because he had more, then in the final I also tried to fight with Rins but he got the better of him. but I thank the team for their work “.

marquez – Marc Marquez finished sixth after crashing at the start: “I’m happy with my race, I enjoyed it, but I didn’t finish as I wanted because the podium was possible here. There was a technical problem at the start that Honda is investigating. then the bike started to go well, I did a lot of overtaking, but in the last 5 laps I had run out of tires and body and mine said enough “. See also The ideal team of 2021, at the 'The Best' awards

bagnaia and fabio – In front of Marquez came Pecco Bagnaia, fifth: “I was unable to keep the pace I wanted, in some places I was fine, in others I was hanged. Enea was good, he was the only one to keep up with Marquez’s pace. he was not wrong at the start the victory was played – says the Ducati rider -. These are the races we need to understand the things that are wrong because a lot in the phase in which I have to download the power to the ground “. Very disappointed Fabio Quartararo: “It is very frustrating if you know that you go down the track and you cannot fight for victory – says the Yamaha Frenchman -. Here I told myself I have to do the best possible result with our bike, but we can do little”.