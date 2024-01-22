Objective of rebirth

Ducati's triumphant 2023 season in MotoGP was certainly not experienced as fully by Enea Bastianini. Having set out to be the main antagonist of his teammate Pecco Bagnaia in his bid for reconfirmation of the world championship, the rider from Rimini was decimated by physical problems since the first match of the year, essentially missing half the season due to injury.

This year therefore promises to be a A new startin which the fundamental key to doing well will be to immediately find a good feeling with the GP24. Adaptability and good sensations are crucial to being able to take the last step in an increasingly competitive and balanced championship, at least among Ducatisti.

The 'tailor' Bastianini

In this sense Bastianini also confirmed the words full of trust and hope pronounced by Pecco Bagnaia regarding the new GP24: “As soon as I got on the new bike in the Valencia tests I felt at ease – explained the Beast – a change could be felt. Then there will be other news in Sepang, because with Gigi [Dall’Igna] you never know what he can come up with”.

“I need to do some tests – continued Bastianini – last year I practically didn't do any tests, apart from the initial ones. So I need to tailor my bike. Now the details make the difference, so we need to work on that. I'm physically fine too. I'm very excited.”he concluded.