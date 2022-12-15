Bastian-Ilary, sensational revelation of the ex: “After a night together, the strange behavior. Then the photos with Blasi”

Not only the alleged revenge of Ilary Blasi against Totti or the new respective relationships with Bastian Muller and Noemi Bocchi. There are also the exes of the new flames to claim to have the scene in this never-ending story.

After the shots of Ilary and Bastian in Saint Moritz went around the web, his ex made unpublished revelations to the weekly Novella 2000. Claudia Aquino told how she met Muller, the first releases together and the romantic phrases. Then the weirdness would begin.

The story and the revelation

Bastian’s ex-girlfriend explained that she met Muller in a hotel bar in Frankfurt, Germany, owned by a mutual friend: “Bastian approached me asking for my phone number for a friend of his. But then, looking at me closely, he realized that he liked me and, therefore, he kept the number for himself ”.

“We dated for two months – he recalled -. We were getting to know each other: we often went out to dinner, we went to the cinema, I went several times to her house in Gelnhausen, which is thirty minutes from Frankfurt. He always told me that I am a really top woman, that I have too cool a presence. Every time he went into some bar with me, he saw how they looked at us and he liked that, I think ”.

Claudia Aquino, however, does not hide the bitterness left in her mouth after the end of what she believed to be a love story: “We went out together, on a Friday evening, together with other friends. Then we went to her house, what happens when two people feel good together and love each other happened ”.

“The next morning he told me I was cold. But it was he who had a strange behavior. From there we stopped talking and then I saw the photos of him with Ilary Blasi. But already before that I had the feeling that something was wrong. A 36-year-old shouldn’t behave like this.”