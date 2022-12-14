There Florentine today played the fifth friendly match of this December marked by the break for i World Cup in Qatar(SEE ALL THE RESULTS HERE). On-call opponents of the coach’s team Vincenzo Italian were the courses of the Bastia, team that plays in the French Ligue 2. 1-2 the final result gained thanks to the goals of Igor and Barak. In the 85th minute the goal of the hosts was scored by Santelli. Fiorentina thus finds the fifth victory in as many friendlies in this stop.