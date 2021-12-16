The first producer of the rapper Basta (real name – Vasily Vakulenko) and part-time one of the founders of the Moscow nightclub and the record label “Gazgolder” Yevgeny Antimoniy received three years in a general regime colony. About this on Thursday, December 16, informs MK with reference to the Dorogomilovsky District Court.

The businessman was taken into custody for abuse of power. The press service of the court noted that in addition to the main punishment – a prison term, Antimony was deprived of the right to perform managerial functions in commercial organizations for two years. After the verdict was passed to the ex-producer of Basta, the preventive measure was changed from a recognizance not to leave the place of arrest.

It is known that the convict, in addition to “Gazgolder”, owned a part of the company “Binerton-Ka”, which owned the trademark of the beer chain “Kruzhka”. In 2015, Binerton-Ka faced the threat of seizure of this trademark. Then Antimony, without the knowledge of his business partners, sold the rights to the brand, the real value of which was estimated at 150 million rubles, for a symbolic 100 rubles to his own company, Ramsh. According to available information, Antimony’s partners in Binerton-Ka appealed to the Investigative Committee of Russia, which opened a criminal case.