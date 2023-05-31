There Season 2 Of Bastard!! The Dark Destroyer God has one exit date official, announced by Netflix with the teaser trailer that you find below: we will be able to follow the new episodes of the anime starting from July 31st.

Building on the success of the first season, the Netflix series of Bastard!! The Dark Destroyer God will try his hand in this case with a transposition of theHell’s Requiem story arcwhich sees the appearance of several characters of great importance.

As we know, the authors of the anime, also directed in the second season by Takaharu Ozaki (Goblin Slayer), have tried to put order in the bizarre narration carried out on the pages of the famous manga by Kazushi Hagiwara.

It will therefore be interesting to find out how the show will go from the third season onwards, when the cards will be shuffled in an unexpected way and the story of Dark Schneider will turn into something completely crazy.