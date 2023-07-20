













As for the first, it serves to present not only what can be expected from the new episodes but also its new opening theme.

This has the title NEW DAWN and is performed by coldrain, which is a popular Japanese post-hardcore band from Nagoya, Japan.

This musical grouping was also responsible for the theme of the previous season. This new wave of episodes will have the title of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Hell’s Requiem on Netflix.

The series continues the story of the sorcerer Dark Schneider, who reincarnated in the body of a child and thanks to that he has a new chance to live. But that also eventually led him to face his former battle companions.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

That is why in the second season of Bastard we will see Dark Schneider face Kall-Su, who also stands out for his sorcery skills. Both in the advance and in the new illustration, the characters we mentioned appear prominent.

Kall-Su’s ultimate goal is to awaken the full power of the goddess Anthrathrax, which will bring about the end of the world. But he didn’t count on him facing his former comrade-in-arms again.

Dark Schneider’s coming back real soon! BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- returns with a second season on July 31, 2023! pic.twitter.com/PBM76qIzUw — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 19, 2023

In charge of the second season of bastard is again LIDEN FILMS, and its premiere is planned for July 31 on Netflix.

According to what was scheduled that day, the 15 episodes that comprise this sequel will be available.

It is one of the most anticipated returns of fans of Japanese animation and depending on its reception, more seasons can be expected. But this depends on the committee in charge.

