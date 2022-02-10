Netflix shared the very first teaser trailer for BASTARD !! – The dark god of destroyerthe new anime series, taken from the historical manga of Kazushi Hagiwaraarriving worldwide in the 2022 on the famous streaming platform.

In the cast we will find Kishō Taniyama in the role of the protagonist Dark Schneider, Tomori Kusunoki in the role of Tia Noto Yoko, Hiroki Yasumoto Sara Competitionwhile we will find Yōko Hikasa in the role of Arshes Nei.

Below the video you will find the official synopsis.

BASTARD !! – The Dark God Destroyer – Teaser

Four hundred years after the fall of modern civilization, the world is dominated by a chaos of swords and magic. Under the leadership of the almighty four kings, the Dark Rebel Army continues to expand its power as it attempts to control the world by resurrecting the god of destruction Anthrasax. The kingdom of Meta-Likana in the center of the Continent is attacked by the magician under the command of the Army and to save it Tiara Nort Yoko (the daughter of the high priest) must decide whether to resurrect the ancient great magician who once wanted to rule the world, but who is now imprisoned in the body of his childhood friend Rusie Renren.

Only a virgin’s kiss can undo the spell. With the threat of imminent danger, Yoko brushes Rusie’s lips with hers and in that moment a dark and powerful energy spreads through the air. The legendary wizard Dark Schneider, the most powerful, wild and fascinating character of all, returns to life!

Source: Netflix