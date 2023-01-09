BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- will have a second season that, like the previous one, will also be available in the catalog of Netflix. Its first installment was released in two parts in 2022. It has now been confirmed that its new season will arrive in 2023.

Warner Bros. Japan reported that BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- will have a world premiere on Netflix. This issue is titled BASTARD!! Ankoku no Hakaishin: Jigoku no Chinkonka-hen —translated as -Hell’s Arch Requiem—.

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- is a manga work written and illustrated by Hagiwara Kazushi. It had an anime adaptation in 1992 that had 35 chapters. The current series produced by Netflix was made up of two parts, the first consists of 13 episodes and the second covers from 14 to 24. They were released in June and September 2022, respectively.

The manga has 27 volumes and was published from 1988 to 2012. And it is made up of five arches:

1. The Dark Rebel Armies

2. Hell’s Requiem

3.Crime & Punishment

4. Immoral Laws

5. The Tomb of Spells

Its publication was intermittent in time and format, since it was printed in several magazines —Weekly Shōnen Jump, Jump Giga and Ultra Jump—.

What is it about BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-?

Dark Schneider is a powerful sorcerer who was sealed away after trying to control the world. However, time passes and difficulties grow. Faced with a new sighting of conflicts, the population is forced to wake him up in search of help, however, they do not expect the guy to be a womanizer and selfishso the promised help will bring them chaos.

Definitely, It is not a work for everyone. It has many things to review, although many will be entertained enough. It is a dark content of care.

