Russian rapper Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) reacted to his “wanted list” announced by Ukrainian radicals. It published videos on your Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone who worried about me. All is well, there was no need to worry, he is alive, well, in touch. I hugged everyone, thank you all, be healthy, I hug you tightly, ”he said in the video marked“ Urgent ”.

On May 5, Ukrainian radicals announced an award for information on Basta’s whereabouts after he was spotted in Kiev. In particular, Sergei Sternenko, the former head of the Odessa branch of the Right Sector extremist organization (banned in Russia), said that “concerned citizens are ready to give about a thousand dollars for information about the artist’s further movements in Ukraine.” Another Ukrainian radical, Roman Sinitsyn, said that on May 3, Bast was practically caught on Khreshchatyk, “but he escaped.” He said that he was ready to personally “fill up” $ 200 to anyone who would tell him where the Russian rapper was.

In September 2017, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) banned Baste from entering the country for three years. The decision was made “in the interests of ensuring the security of the state.” The special service made such a decision due to the fact that Basta performed with concerts in Crimea.