Rap singer Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) spoke about whether he will invite famous boxers to participate in the GAZFIGHT tournament.

“There are two ways here – either overpay or create stars yourself. Everyone has the opportunity and resources for this, and I believe in our land, in the fact that the fate of our athletes, people is amazing and special. Perhaps we will find people here who will become more famous. Everything has its time, “the TV channel quotes the musician. REN TV…

Basta explained that GAZFIGHT is making long-term plans, the implementation of which requires the investment of forces and funds, this is not a one-time “holiday”, but a laborious process.

On the night of May 22, in the main duel of the first GAZFIGHT tournament, Russian Yevgeny Romanov defeated compatriot Dmitry Kudryashov.

The athletes spent all 12 rounds in the ring, during which Romanov kept the initiative in his hands. The judges unanimously gave the victory to him.

The fight took place in the new Bridgerweight category. It was founded by the World Boxing Council (WBC) in honor of the six-year-old boy Bridger Walker, who protected his sister from the attack of the dog.

In addition, within the framework of the tournament, Russian athlete Ivan Kozlovsky defeated boxer from Tanzania Adam Kipenga in a fight for the vacant WBC Silver international champion title. Another Russian boxer Vasily Voitsekhovsky defeated Nigerian Kabiru Tovalawi.