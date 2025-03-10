Far from the truce that discounted the market this Friday, after having managed to save the Basist send Of the first days of March, Wall Street – and the main selective rental rental of the planet as a whole – the bassing path has resumed on Monday, with falls above 3% in the middle of the session, in the case of the American reference and the technological selective, while the industrialist yields more than 0.2%. A movement that about again the supports that must be carefully monitored to elucidate what operational decisions to make and undermining the annual balance that the reference rates in the US accumulate, which in some cases reaches losses greater than 5%.

This is the case of Nasdaq, which at this beginning of the week was especially influenced by the concerns of the health of the US economy and that came to show losses greater than 11% for those European investors who took positions in the technological selective at the beginning of the year without covering the currency effect. Meanwhile, in the currency of his country of origin he loses around 7% in mid -session. The signs of exhaustion that has staged the economy of the North American country in the last hours, such as a higher unemployment rate or job cuts in the Federal Labor Force, increase the perspective of a slowdown in growth in the world’s largest economy.

And even more, after the interview that the president of the country has granted in the last hours to the media of his nation in which he did not rule out a recession and where it reiterated that the market should not affect the turbulence that have generated the tariff measures that it has implemented since its arrival to power.

“Donald Trump’s erratic behavior, especially in terms of tariffs, has created an uncertainty that weighs on the moral of Americans and has caused a drop in bags across the Atlantic“, they detail from Edmond by Rothschild AM, while explaining that it is a movement that” would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago. “

And just as inconceivable a few weeks ago was the brilliant rebound in the euro against the dollar that has been seen throughout the last sessions. “Tariff uncertainty remains significant, and the substantial weakening of the American commitment to the defense of Europe cannot be counted as something positive in the long term,” they warn from Ebury, the global Fintech specialized in international payments and exchange of currencies.

To this is added the German stimulus package presented last week, which has been interpreted by the market as a new road to eliminate the debt brake for most of the defense spending and the announcement of the launch of a financing vehicle of financing from 500,000 million euros To pay the infrastructure. A sort of ‘whatver it takes’ that has raised the euro above 1.08 integers. Something to also add that the markets no longer expect the ECB to cut the types below 2%, that is, they presume a pause at the next bank meeting in April.

Given this worrying panorama for the reference technological index, the falls of its great firms in the mid -day, the most bassist of the day is Strategy, stand out until a few months ago known as Microstrategy. This is Bitcoin’s largest company in the world, only behind the creator of the virtual currency: Satoshi Nakamoto, which gives around 12% in mid -session.

It is followed by Applovin software generators, with 11% correction and Atlassian, which retreated 9.4%. Tesla also approached 9% decline in the session, not even Elon Musk’s relationship with the US government saved his price price. While Chips producers, Marvel Technology and Microchip Technology, along with Crowdstrike Holdings and Palantir Technologies saw their price go back around 8%.

The great purchase opportunity on Wall Street

Technically speaking, the variable rental market is in one of those decisive moments of which they occur scarcely over a year. One of the great directors of the bag, Wall Street, has drilled the key support zone which faced in the 20,000 points of Nasdaq 100 and 5,700 of the S&P 500.

This is revealed by Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist ECOTRADER by detailing how the falls from the maximum prior to the appearance of Deepseek, “which I baute weeks ago as the Deepseek roofthey have taken at the moment to Nasdaq 100 to give up the 20,000 points“

Drilling that level of technological index and 5,700 of the S&P 500, which were the two support references that from ECOTRADER HE He suggested to monitor until now, suggests a return to August levels.

“The true stock market,” insists the analyst, “That great purchase opportunity would be given if Wall Street replicates the earthquake that we saw between July and August last year. For this to happen, the S&P 500 should fall another 4%, to 5,520 points, and Nasdaq 100 correct between 4%and 7%, until 19,000/18,650 points, “says the expert.

“The current nervousness of the markets, caused by tariffs and advances in artificial intelligence announced by a Chinese technological company, reminds us that even the stronger bullies can fall, especially when the price of certain companies reflects an excessively optimistic scenario,” they explain in this regard Martin Romo, President of the Council and Investment Director and William Robbins, Income Manager Variable of Capital Groupin which they explain why corrections are normal in the markets.

While investors for variable income from the new continent, see almost 4% this 2025 to the region’s reference selective, the S&P 500, compared to the 8% that the selective falls in European currency. While the industrial index, Dow Jones, yielded 0.3% per year in its national currency in the mid -day in the United States, which represents a 4.7% setback in euros.

This session of strong falls for the American Stock Exchange has also translated into nervousness for investors, as popularly known as the Fear Index: The vix. This index has seen its price in 11%, exceeding the annual maximums in this weekly starting session, up to 25.9 points.

The levels to attend in Europe

The old continent has not been saved from the descents in a session in which stock volatility has been shot, although with a lower magnitude. The indices on this side of the Atlantic yield around 1%, compared to the closure. The German Dax is being the most harmed, with a drop of 1.5%, while Eurostoxx 50 and Ibex 35 correct 1.4%and 1.3%, respectively.

At the technical level, Cabrero explains that with respect to the supranational index “to have reduced exposure in the European stock exchange near the maximums of the Bubuja.comaround 5,520 points, it should allow them to face the current volatility and the short -term abrupt movements that led to Eurostoxx 50 to confirm a double -roof -shaped standing pattern that has seen what has been seen It has ended up being a simple warning for navigators“

And it is that for the analyst, the behavior of the technological selective is being the guide for corrections in Europe, although Nasdaq had managed to resist in the 20,000 points, “another rooster would sing if that support is lost and the Nasdaq is directed at 18.750/19,000 points”, levels that in mid -session yielded the American index.

Even so, he is confident that “at the moment, European stock market The minimum of last week at 5,370 points“

With respect to IBEX 35 the expert is confident in the evolution that the Spanish reference has had, since “on Friday he signed his eleventh week of upward registration by closing on the minimums of the previous week.” Cabrero ensures that “while this series is standing, for which it should close this week over 13,000 points, we will not have confirmation of a roof at the rise that was born in the 11,300 points area and, therefore, it could have continuity the bullish riot that we are living in this beginning of the year“Cabrero points out.