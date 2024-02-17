Marta Bassino wins the Crans Montana downhill, Federica Brignone is second and Italy scores a splendid double in the women's Alpine skiing World Cup. Bassino wins the first career victory in the specialty, winning with a time of 1'26''84. Brignone is second at 0''54 with a time of 1'27''38. Third place for the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami (1'27''95), leader of the overall World Cup classification, third 1''11 behind the winner. The Italians' super day was completed by the fifth place of Laura Pirovano (1'28''08), who placed behind the Bosnian Elvedina Muzaferija (1'28''06).

Bassino and Brignone achieved the 19th double in the history of Italian women's skiing. The previous one-two, curiously, was also achieved on the Crans Montana track a year ago: in February 2023, on the first two steps of the podium Sofia Goggia and Brignone again.

“I didn't expect to win in the downhill, but I've always believed in speed”, says Bassino after the exploit which is worth his seventh career victory after 6 in the giant slalom. “I knew I had two good disciplines to focus on such as Giant and Superg, but I was aware that I could also have my say in the downhill”, adds the Army athlete.

“It's my first downhill victory: in 2020, second place in Bansko came in more difficult conditions, but instead I won on a downhill track, with flowing sections where I often struggled. The low starting number certainly contributed helped but I'm really happy because I've always believed in it and worked: my moment has finally arrived”, she continues, enjoying the success “in a season in which important results have been lacking. Today I did everything in the right way, making the difference in the final wall. It hasn't been easy to manage the past few months, but I have always given myself patience, knowing that everything would return to normal.”