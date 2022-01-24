The 25-year-old from Piedmont has not yet won this season, but on the Erta she has finished on the podium 3 times.

From our correspondent Ciro Scognamiglio

Third in 2017, third in 2019, third in 2021: Marta Bassino has already attended the podium of the giant of Plan de Corones on several occasions. The 25-year-old from Piedmont is still missing the victory this season – in her favorite specialty twice third, Courchevel and Kranjska Gora – and on Tuesday together with Federica Brignone (who won the first edition at Plan de Corones, 2017) she leads the Italian expedition in the last race ‘at home’ before leaving for the Beijing Games.

Marta, how do you get to Plan de Corones?

"On Monday morning we did one last training session again in Cortina, before moving here. In giant I am skiing well. I'm happy, happy ".

This is one of his favorite tracks, right?

“Yes, I’ve always liked it and I have good memories, because I’ve always done well. The track is beautiful, tough, technical. Mixed, too, because there is everything. The initial part, medium slope, is all to be pushed. Then there is the steep, the bottom is all in counter-slope … beautiful varied. Then, it is in Italy… “.

He hasn’t won so far: did he make a more balanced preparation for the Olympics?

“No, honestly no. In our sport it is difficult to say ‘I’m in shape for the Olympics’. There are too many variables. This year it went like this, at the beginning of the season I was struggling to ski, to find ease and fluidity. Now gradually, I realize that I am feeling at ease again. I’m confident”.

Why did he not have the right feeling at the beginning of the season, did he understand why?

“More than that, it was a moment. As if I missed him… I don’t know, last year I started strong right away, I was completely confident. I was already skiing well even before starting to compete. This time I had a harder time finding that solidity in skiing that allowed me to make a difference in all conditions. It took me a moment longer this year, that’s all “.

In addition to the giant and the Super-G at the Games, what are you planning?

“For sure the Combined and the team event. Probably, the slalom, even if we will see a little. In short, some stuff “.

In view of Beijing, let us imagine what happened to Sofia Goggia struck her. Did you hear it? Do you think he will be able to recover?

"I mostly heard from the physiotherapists and whoever had talked to her. She has set that as her goal and knowing her, she has great determination. If you get something in your head, you work to achieve it. I really wish you to be able to settle down as quickly as possible. Sunday was a … beautiful day for Elena (Curtoni, who won the super-G, ed) but very ugly. A deja vu of what happened in Sofia last year. More or less the same period, before the World Cup… and then he was in a crazy state of shape. I hope that if she leaves, she is really ready. Of course you will see it, because it is also a very personal decision ".