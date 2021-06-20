Genoa – “We heard that young people went to get vaccinated for free sessions, as if they went to the disco. Instead they did the vaccination with awareness and responsibility: they believe in the vaccine, they did not live for a year and a half, they understood that the vaccine will allow the virus not to circulate “.

This was stated by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, guest of ‘Domenica in’. “I defend the young, they are very responsible, and we must push them to vaccinate responsibly, “he added.