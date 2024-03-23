The king has, in fact, appointed his friend Michael Dixon, known for his positions in favor of alternative medicine, as his personal doctor

“In wishing Kate the best, I suggest she explain to her father-in-law that tumors can be treated with old and new cancer drugs. Not with alternative medicine, herbs and homeopathy“. Thus on 'X' the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti returns to the choices of King Charles III to appoint his friend, Michael Dixon, as his personal doctor, known for his positions in favor of homeopathic treatments and today head of the doctors of the Royal Family.

“In a video message broadcast by the BBC, Princess of Wales Kate put an end to the rumors about her health that had been circulating for some time. She also said that she is undergoing chemotherapy and following all the instructions of the oncologists who follow her. The cases tumors are on the rise, but cancer is increasingly treatable and Kate, like many other cancer patients, will be able to realize the extraordinary progress made over the last 30 years.”