Genoa – “The bad reputation of vaccines, caused by bad information, has and will have important effects. Measles cases are increasing in Europe. We pay with the influence and we will pay in the future too. If we go back, as has happened in the last 2 years, we risk returning to seeing infectious diseases that we were no longer used to seeing.”

This is the warning of Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who on X (formerly Twitter) recalls how “vaccines bring benefits to everyone and also to hospitals, because they avoid overcrowding, and to people. Not to 'Big Pharma' as I often hearalso because – specifies the expert – for pharmaceutical companies that produce drugs and medical devices it makes a person in intensive care with pneumonia more profitable”.

“The problem – reasons Bassetti – is that we live in a country where there is vaccine fatigue. it is clear that something is not working, but the fault lies not with the Government or the institutions, but with the citizens who, despite appeals, have decided not to have the flu vaccine which, I remind you, protects against the most serious forms and from the risk of ending up in hospital”. The infectious disease specialist highlights that “without vaccines life expectancy was 50 years, now over 80, and this is also thanks to the prevention carried out in recent years”.