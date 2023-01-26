Bassetti quarrels with Crisanti over Madame: “You speak like a politician”

The fight between virologists continue, after the clash between Antonella Viola And Matthew Bassetti on winewith a hard question and answer on the effects it causes and the contradictions of those who want to ban it but are then caught drinking it, now a new casethis time linked to San Remo Festival. The director of the infectious diseases department of the Saint martin of Genoa, this time – reports the newspaper – he collides with his colleague Andrea Chrysanthemumsthe immunologist of Padua elected with the Pd. It all starts with an interview released by Crisanti on “Un Giorno da Pecora”, a broadcast on Rai Radio 1 frequencies. Having now become a commentator, Andrea Crisanti has returned to talking about the anti-Covid vaccine and the “Madame case“. The judgment of the microbiologist who rediscovered himself as a politician on the singer Francesca Calearo, aka Madame, ended up at the center of the controversy for the mock vaccine against the Covid.

Second Chrysanthemums – continues the Journal – it is a very serious case for which there must be consequences. TO Madame, in essence, it should not be allowed to perform at the Sanremo Festival. “She should be excluded from Sanremo as it was Djokovic in tennis, he is a lying problema matter of civilization and example,” said the microbiologist. “I don’t know if this qualifies as a crime but ethically not is acceptable“, he added. As for Madame, Bassetti explained that it shouldn’t be the doctors and scientists who take care of the case. It is in fact a task that falls, if anything, to the judiciary. “And if he should or shouldn’t perform in Sanremo, as doctors, it is not our job say so,” he added. “I think Crisanti is in charge of Sanremo as a political exponent“.

