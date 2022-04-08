Genoa – The weekly data from the Covid ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring “confirm what has been seen in hospitals for weeks, our intensive care is lightened from the pressure of so many cases. Of course there are always sick people, but they are often in hospital for other pathologies and then it turns out that they are positive for Covid. The situation in hospitals is stable, the virus is circulating and we have stabilized at the top in the number of infections. The prediction that it would be possible to breathe again from spring is evident, the coexistence with the virus is not over but the emergency which we saw until last week. “So Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, comments on the weekly Covid Iss-ministry of Health monitoring to Adnkronos Health.

“The Omicron variant, thanks to vaccinations, has become a weakened virus, endemic and more easily attacked and with which one can live”, adds Bassetti. “The turning point has already occurred in Italy during the winter just past when – he concludes – millions of Italians protected themselves from the virus with the vaccine”.