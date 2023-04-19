“40% of beef, pork and chicken sold in Spanish supermarkets contain bacteria that are multi-resistant to antibiotics or the so-called superbugs. This is the result of research presented during the Eccmid conference in Copenhagen. These are strains of E. Coli and Klebsiella producers of Esbl (extended-spectrum beta-lactamase), microorganisms that can cause even very serious infections in humans”. Thus the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, tweeted.

“The fight against antibiotic resistance is not done only in hospitals, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, but also with greater control over farms and food – remarked Bassetti – Or everyone, without exception, understands that they have to fight this problem or the risk of a return to the pre-antibiotic era is getting closer”.