“Today I am publishing one of the many anonymous letters I received at home in 2021. By reading every word, you can see and feel the gravity and strength of the death threats that my family, my wife and my children have had to endure for over 2 years by groups against vaccines and who deny the existence of the pandemic. When my wife and I opened it and read it for the first time, fear and despondency assailed us. Even today, I get shivers rereading it” . Thus Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, who posted the threatening text, written in block capitals, on Facebook.

“We're coming to get you – we read – Filthy worm when the false pandemic ends, for you Dante and Francesco – the names of Bassetti's 2 teenage sons – will never end. When you least expect it we will fall into the privacy of your home and it will be a bloodbath. You will always have to watch your back.” And again, the 2 boys end up in the crosshairs: “We know Dante and Fra, we are among you”. Signed “Hunt for a virologist”.

“I hope that whoever wrote it realized the gravity of the words he used and is able to be at peace with his conscience”, Bassetti comments.