For Matteo Bassetti “outdoor masks should be removed immediately, it no longer makes sense to keep them. The obligation is taking away half of Europe and we always arrive later, last. When the French and Germans closed, here in Italy it was said that we had to close us too, and now that in France they remove the mask outdoors? The silence, we continue undaunted. The closure of the Minister of Health and his consultants is incredible “, says the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic to Adnkronos Health of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.





“Thinking that people can necessarily wear a mask outdoors with 35 degrees Celsius in some context – comments Bassetti – is wrong and not useful. The obligation must be removed now and not from July 15: we risk hurting people, people do not he can more and then if he has to go back to using it he will see this device as something imposed in an ideological way “.

“The emergency situation was linked to hospital admissions, which somehow led us to block the country. Today I don’t think there is a particularly important situation in hospitals, Covid wards are almost deserted. Keep the emergency in place. a moment in which the epidemiological situation is clearly improving, does not seem like a good message to the country and to the world “, continues Bassetti, commenting on the controversy over the possibility of an extension of the state of emergency which should expire at the end of July.

“And if we have to maintain the state of emergency because we do not know how to pay the health workers hired for the pandemic, I would ask myself why we have not been able to hire them in 15 months – Attacks Bassetti – We never learn the lesson, in these months there. ‘Italy has not been able to stabilize human resources to deal with emergencies. It is not a good sign “.

“We don’t know much about the Russian variant, but it is almost certainly covered by vaccines. In that country this variant was created because the Russians are vaccinating little and therefore the virus circulates and mutates, infecting more people and becoming stronger. there was a strong vaccination campaign, I am thinking of Brazil and South Africa, or where they vaccinated a little like in Russia or where the time between first and second doses was too long, variants came up. But we must not be afraid and terrified, these are covered by vaccines “, explains the infectious disease specialist, commenting on the new variant of Sars-CoV-2 that could have emerged in Russia, where there has been a peak of new infections.

“The message is always the same: monitor and sequence to discover the variants and then vaccinate the entire population with two doses”, concludes Bassetti.