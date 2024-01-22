The infectious disease specialist: “I will always publish the posts with the names, surnames and photos, so in addition to the criminal complaints they will be subjected to public ridicule”

More threats today, January 22, on social media against the family of infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, among the doctors on the front line during the Covid pandemic. “I want to slit your wife's throat with a bottle.” It is the message posted on X by Bassetti to denounce the case and the user.

“Unfortunately These messages arrive every day – comments the director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa to Adnkronos Salute – I continue to be the subject of threats and insults. And I don't even know why. I said I would never talk about the anti-vax topic again, but in reality others are more interested in attacking me. When I receive threats of this type – warns Bassetti – I will always publish the posts with names, surnames and photos. Thus, in addition to criminal charges, they will be subjected to public ridicule.”