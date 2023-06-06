“Measles is once again causing fear in the world due to skepticism about vaccines. It was an almost completely defeated disease. Now it will be pain especially in the poorest countries. Many steps backwards…”. So on Twitter Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa. Bassetti posts an article in the ‘Telegraph’ which mentions an interview with Patrick O’Connor, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert on measles. “We’re starting to see measles cases crop up globally,” O’Connor said. “.