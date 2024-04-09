“AND a measles epidemic started. The situation is not yet serious but it is already worrying, if we think that in the first three months of the year we had 213 cases, while in the whole of 2023 there were around fifteen”: infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, head of infectious diseases at the San Policlinico Martino of Genoa, warns. «The trend had already been seen in Europe last year, with around 30 thousand cases, arriving mainly from the East, from countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, where there were no vaccines”.

In Italy the measles vaccine arrived at the end of the Seventies, then it became mandatory. “But Vaccination coverage has decreased in recent years – Bassetti again – We had reached around 95% of children, but now we have dropped by several percentage points». And these are points that weigh a lot, because the R factor with 0 for measles is high, between 16 and 18: this means that for every infected person, another 16 or 18 are infected (just think that Covid, at its maximum diffusion, had an R factor with 0 equal to 5, i.e. for each infected person a maximum of 5 others were infected).

The The problem for those who become infected are complications: «In children it is often without complications. But in adults, in the frail or in the immunosuppressed, it can have it. Between 25% and 30% of those infected there are complications – explains the infectious disease specialist – such as hepatitis, encephalitis, pneumonia. And obviously he ends up in hospital. The problem is that if infections grow more and more, the number of people hospitalized with problems will also increase more and more. And with an already fragile health system I don't know if we can afford hundreds of cases.” The vaccine is the only weapon: «When we talk about public health, we cannot discuss the wishes of the individual who perhaps does not want to be vaccinated. The problem is not so much the people, but rather my medical colleagues who act like gurus. For measles in particular, it happened several years ago in the USA: there was a doctor, later disbarred, who spread false data and talked about a correlation between vaccines and autism. Absurd”.

There is no category more at risk. But the situation for Bassetti will get worse: «School ends in two months. People will go around, on holidays, even outside Italy. And they will have it many imported outbreakswhich will affect a more susceptible population.”

What can the individual do? «If you have not been vaccinated or have not had the disease, or you have doubts about it, just ask your doctor for a prescription for theblood test that shows if you are immune. Then, if you are not, you can get vaccinated. Among other things, with two doses, or if the disease has occurred, immunity is permanent.” The age group that worries Bassetti the most “is that of people born from 1985 onwards, who have not been vaccinated and who have not had the disease because in those years the virus circulated very little”, in addition obviously to the most fragile subjects.