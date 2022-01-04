Genoa – “We have a lot of people in hospitals positive swab without having pneumonia from Covid. It is evident that at the moment in which there is such a high circulation of viruses, those who break a leg, those who enter the hospital for an operation and who are swabbed if it were to be positive are classified as ‘Covid’. But in reality we should make a different classification. ”Matteo Bassetti, infectious disease specialist and director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa says this, once again urging a different classification of positive cases.

“One thing – he explained – is whoever enters the hospital with Covid pneumonia, another is whoever enters with another problem and also has a positive swab. This important differentiation should be made, unlike we will continue to grow as numbers. And we will not stop at orange, because there is a high viral circulation. If we managed to take these numbers out of the total, our region would not even be in yellow. “