It’s going to be a tough Christmas for the flu and Covid. Never like this year boom in cases: 1 million Italians already in bed with the flu in the week that has just ended. Numbers destined to rise in the Christmas week, according to the virologist and director of infectious diseases of the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa Matteo Bassetti.

“Looking also at the data of other European countries, the curve advances vertically, at 90 degrees, it is truly impressive” Bassetti explains. “We haven’t seen a flu with these devastating characteristics for 50 years. The swine of 2009 was a rapid growth, but not with these characteristics”.

While in other years the peak came between January and February, “This year the maximum number of infections is expected at Christmas, when the health system is most deprived of doctors for the holidays. This is where the problems can come and the health facilities could be under stress,” says Bassetti. The flu “It’s like a machine that has already started” says the professor: the virus “infects” small children in the first phase, now it has a wide circulation even among adolescents and adults and by Christmas it could arrive to the elderly and the most fragile. In short, the situation is potentially explosive, not to mention that the flu is not the only infection in circulation: “Pneumococci, hemophiles and even Covid which remains as background noise, a contagious virus in any case. We are in a river almost to the bank and it is continuing to rain”.

To prevent infections it is necessary “Respect the hygiene rules, always wash your hands, and for the most fragile, also wear a mask in public transport or indoors, even if it does not ensure 100% protection” explains Bassetti. What about the flu vaccine? “It had to be done before, because it takes at least two weeks to be fully effective. Therefore, especially for the elderly, it must be done as soon as possible to avoid the Christmas wave”. The vaccine is essential protection especially for the elderly: “A young person at most will stay at home for a week, while a large number of elderly people with flu could make hospitals suffer. In Italy only one frail out of 2 or one out of three gets vaccinated against the flu” concludes Bassetti.