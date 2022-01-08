Genoa – When will Italians achieve herd immunity? “If we continue to grow at a rate of 200-250 thousand infections”, which indicate a number “at least 2-3 times higher, because let’s not forget that the rapid swab has an important number of false negatives, it means that probably next spring we we will have over 95% of Italians who, between vaccinations and natural infection, will have achieved immunity. So it is likely that we will still have to witness this wave, unfortunately, and then I hope that we will have herd immunity which will protect us at least from the most serious forms. I think that with spring we should begin to see that light that we hope to see. “This is the scenario proposed by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, guest of ‘Buongiorno Benessere’ on Rai1.

In Great Britain already covered 98 per cent of the population

“Those who have seen before us the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2” grow significantly, like England, now have 98% of the general population that is somehow protected from the virus. Why o has had the vaccination or has come into contact with the virus, and therefore is somehow protected at least from the most demanding forms. Let’s say that the British have achieved herd immunity, that of over 95%, which we hope to get there soon we too, “said Bassetti.

“The situation” in Italy “is one of an impressive increase in” Covid “infections especially in the last two weeks – continued Bassetti – It was expected, because this is somewhat what happened with the predominance of the Omicron variant also in other countries. Infections are growing a lot, also because the swabs performed, even done many times in an inappropriate way, have grown too much. The pressure on hospitals is growing, but not exponentially as the number of infected people grows. However, we are facing a very demanding situation “.