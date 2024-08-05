Genoa – “Best wishes for a speedy recovery from probable renal colic to Gianmarco Tamberi. Just one question: but why an athlete with renal colic must wear a mask as if he had Covid or another respiratory infection? Who decided that?”. He asks this on social media Matteo Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoacommenting on the photo posted by the high jump champion, which portrays him in the hospital with his mouth and nose covered by a surgical mask. “We are the last country in the world that forces people to wear masks,” observes the doctor.

“Pasteur is turning in his grave”

“Today Louis Pasteur, the father of modern microbiology, is turning in his grave. Having athletes swim in the Seine has set the world back 100 years,” continues Bassetti, who enters forcefully into the controversy raised by the suitability of the river that flows through Paris for swimming, chosen as the Olympic competition site for triathlon and open water swimming.Claire Michel is the first Olympic triathlete to be a victim of pollution of the Seine – the infectious disease specialist notes – the Belgian athlete is hospitalized due to an Escherichia coli infection. The waters of the river are putrid and constitute a serious risk for the health of athletes”. Bassetti warns that “in the end Escherichia coli is the least of the infectious diseases that can be contracted in the Seine. It is truly incomprehensible to think that it was possible put the health of athletes at risk, despite the scientific community having clearly warned the organizers of the potential risks. Yet another bad French figure in the organization of the Olympics”.