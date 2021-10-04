Genoa – The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine goes to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of temperature and touch receptors: “It is a big disappointment, perhaps the time has passed for this recognition as well “, comments Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, to Adnkronos Salute.

“In the sense that, with what has happened in the last 2 years, not having to be reactive and not having the ability to give the prize to those who invented the technique behind mRna anti-Covid vaccines makes this obsolete and anachronistic prize“, observes the expert. Bassetti refers to Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, who together with his wife Özlem Türeci developed the mRna anti-Covid vaccine.

“Today for him and his wife there are other more important awards and I say this as a scientist – underlines the infectious disease specialist – Who developed the mRna technology for the coronavirus vaccine he got more than one award, the huge acclaim of the world because it saved the lives of millions of people “.