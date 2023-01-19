Bassano del Grappa goes to school with a gun but a teacher finds out: “It’s dad’s”

A 16-year-old student went to school with a sniper pistol hidden in his backpack. It was discovered by a teacher, who raised the alarm. Immediately afterwards the Guardia di Finanza arrived and reported the incident to the Juvenile Court.

According to reports from the Giornale di Vicenza, the event took place at the Remondini Institute in Bassano del Grappa. The weapon had the magazine inserted, but was missing the red cap. The 16-year-old defended himself by saying that the gun belonged to his father. But the man denied it, saying he was surprised by the behavior of his son, who has always been calm at home and at school.

The teacher noticed the joint sticking out of the student’s folder and alerted the principal. The pistol was then handed over to the agents of the yellow flames. For now, the school is trying to maintain the utmost confidentiality about what happened, avoiding any comment in the press.