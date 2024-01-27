A completely different bike from the Ducati

The big absentee from the top-10 of the Jerez Superbike tests was the Kawasaki. The Akashi house has lost Jonathan Rea, who picked up the baton left by Toprak Razgatlioglu at Yamaha after the Turk's move to BMW.

The Italian has arrived in place of the six-time world champion in the derivatives of the series Axel Bassani, returning from a very positive two years as a rider for the MotoCorsa team. Bassani will team up with the confirmed Alex Lowes and the two found themselves close in the bottom of the rankings in 14th (Lowes) and 17th (Bassani) position.

The Venetian rider commented on the two days of testing in Andalusia to the official Superbike microphones as follows: “The bike is completely different from the Ducati I have ridden before – has explained – we have to work a little on all the areas, but if I have to choose one where we really need to work, that is it the front end. I need to find more feeling when braking to improve corner entry and consequently also exit”.

According to Bassani, it won't be easy to reach 100% for the inaugural round in Australia at Phillip Island (scheduled for 23 to 25 February): “Now we have to analyze the data carefully in view of Portimao, however I think that we will need 3-4 Rounds to be 100% ready“. After Australia, the calendar includes appointments in Barcelona in March, Assen in April and Misano in June.