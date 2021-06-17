Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

Lebanese director Bassam Al-Turk expressed his happiness at choosing Dubai, in which he filmed the latest songs of the Lebanese artist Joseph Attieh with “DJ Rodge” entitled “Helween”, which has achieved more than one million and 400 thousand views on YouTube since its launch.

He told «Al-Ittihad»: I chose Dubai because of what this city holds of international specifications, as it is a milestone and an icon of success and excellence, and I see that the UAE in general is the new destination for all the world and the secret of the success of many works of art, explaining that «Helween» carries great positive energy and has He was touched when he heard it for the first time.

Enthusiasm

Al-Turk explained that due to the repercussions of the “Corona” virus, he wanted the idea of ​​filming to carry a summer atmosphere similar to the music of the song, and to carry joy, smile and enthusiasm. This is what he translated through the picture, which is part of the personality of the artist Joseph Attieh in his personal life and on stage, which helped him find the playful spirit of the clip.

He stressed that the great effort made by DJ Rodge in composing the music of the song “Helween”, gave him dependence on the movement of the body with music, considering it a special musical condition in the Arab world, as it does not resemble anyone.

joy

Al-Turk explained that he put in the story of the video clip of the meeting of Attia and “Rodge” by chance in Dubai, to turn their stardom on the filming site into a state of great joy, praising his companion and his success, director of photography Samir Karam, for his basic role in directing this work in the exceptional way in which the song appeared. With the rest of the staff

The song “Helween”, written and composed by Egyptian poet Ahmed Al-Maliki and composer Mohamed Yahya, performed the mix operation by Mohamed Abbas.