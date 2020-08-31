Russian singer Nikolai Baskov on the air of the program “You Won’t Believe It!” on the NTV channel he said that a woman appeared in his house caring for his cat. The video was published on the channel’s page in Youtube…

The performer admitted that at first sight he fell in love with the Scottish Fold cat Chanel. He bought the animal for a hundred thousand rubles for his mother, but when he saw her, he realized that he was not ready to give it to anyone. The beautiful and smart Chanel helps to brighten up Baskov’s lonely leisure at home, the singer talks with his pet and trains her.

To supervise the cat, he hired a nanny for her. The woman lives in the guest bedroom and looks after Chanel. In addition, she combines the work of caring for the singer’s favorite with cleaning the house. The nanny regularly sends Baskov photo reports and talks about the cat’s nutrition and condition.

When Chanel grows up, Basque intends to buy her a collar with diamonds and take her to all social events when she grows up. The singer admitted that taking care of the cat prepares him for “new discoveries in life.”

Earlier, Nikolai Baskov spoke about his sympathies. During the Fashion Summer Awards, he confessed to a journalist that his heart is now “half occupied.” He explained that he currently has several sympathies, but he is in no hurry to reveal them publicly.