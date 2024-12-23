The Basque Transport Authority (ATE) has agreed to implement the free public transport for minors up to 12 years old by territory. In addition, the six-month extension of the 50% discountsmeasures that will be implemented progressively between the first weeks of January and the beginning of February 2025.

Regarding the first measure, the Minister of Sustainable Mobility, Susana García Chueca, has defended the need to implement the measure as an action that relieves family finances and that encourages new generations to have the habit of sustainable mobility.

Likewise, he recalled the mandate of the Basque Parliament, which approved a resolution in October 2022 that advocated for this measure. The main operators have shown themselves supporters of implementing finally this extension of rights and they will take it in the coming days to their corresponding decision-making bodies – Territorial Transport Authority of Gipuzkoa, Vizcaya Transport Consortium and Álava Mobility Authority – to be able to gradually implement it.

Around 130,400 girls and boys will be able to access To this extent, around 22,000 in Álava, 65,000 in Vizcaya and 43,300 in Gipuzkoa, according to Eustat data. To enjoy the free service, minors must have a personalized card with which they will validate their trips at zero cost from the moment the measure is implemented in their historical territory.

Therefore, starting January 7all people with dependent minors between the ages of 6 and up to 12 years old may go to the service offices to request the creation of the personalized card. On the other hand, minors who currently have a card will not have to carry out any procedure.

The central government collaborates

Regarding 50% bonuses, state regulations establish that the central government assumes 30% of the cost of the discount, aid conditional on the rest of the local administrations taking charge of the remaining 20%. In Euskadi, the Basque Government has to date faced 10% and the provincial or municipal administrations and operators the additional 10%.

In this sense, the Minister of Sustainable Mobility, Susana García Chueca, has confirmed the maintenance of the aid from the Basque Executive (which, to date, since the start of the discounts in September 2022, has supported all local administrations with 41.7 million euros) and the rest of institutions and operators They have communicated that they will do the same.