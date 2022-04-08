The 26-year-old from Jumbo Visma crashed downhill 70 kilometers from the finish line, causing fractures to his vertebrae, a collarbone and a shoulder blade
The cycling world is once again apprehensive about the conditions of Milan Vader, the Jumbo Visma rider who today, during the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, was involved in a bad fall about 70 kilometers from the finish, suffering fractures to the vertebrae, a collarbone and a shoulder blade. The doctors also had to place stents on the carotid arteries to stabilize the situation after the impact.
Vader, 26, was immediately transported to the hospital in Bilbao, where doctors decided to keep him in a medically induced coma to keep brain function under control. His conditions, now, would be “stable” as declared by his Jumbo-Visma team: “Following the news about Milan Vader after his crash in today’s stage of Itzulia Basque Country, we would like to inform you that his situation is stable. “.
