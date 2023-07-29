Since time immemorial, explorers have encountered many dilemmas in naming the lands or landscapes they discovered. It happened during the beginning of civilizations, during the age of exploration and even in modern times, as never-before-visited territories were reached, such as the Antarctic ice or the oceanic ridges. It has also happened with the geographical features of other nearby worlds, traversed at most only by robots.

With the explosion in the discovery of exoplanets, a similar problem arises: there are already more than a thousand and this number continues to rise. So far, all of them have received code names, generally based on the name of the telescope that detected them or on catalog numbers. But it seems clear that, in addition to these aseptic denominations, some deserve a more personal treatment that would make them accessible to the general public.

The task of officially naming celestial bodies falls to the International Astronomical Union (UAI), which from time to time calls a contest for this purpose. The last one was in 2022 and their results have just been made public. The UAI received more than 600 proposals, among which only 20 had to be chosen. The new names are not for any exoplanets; these are worlds selected for study by the space telescope James Webb. And among the candidates finally chosen, there are names in Arabic, Chinese or Croatian, words of indigenous peoples from Costa Rica, Colombia or Cameroon, as well as terms in Basque, Catalan and Spanish. The multiculturalism of this selection to name worlds in far space contrasts with the predominance of Greek and Roman mythological names to refer to the planets of our solar system and the brightest stars in the firmament.

Mythology, legends and folklore have served as inspiration. The star WASP-166 will now be Filetdor (which refers to the golden sea serpent from the folktale Na filet d’Or); and her planet, Catilineta (the girl who is the heroine in that story). The two names come from a collection of Majorcan popular stories compiled by Antoni Maria Alcover, who was a canon of the Seo de Mallorca, a linguist and a somewhat controversial figure in his time.

Basque is also represented: the star formerly known as Gliese 486, in the constellation Virgo, is now Gar (flame) and the planet that orbits it is renamed Su (fire). Both words, now joined in distant space, already together formed the popular Basque saying his eta garwhich has the meaning of passion and enthusiasm.

Greek mythology could not be missing, very present in the names of stars and constellations that we see with the naked eye, and which also appears in the 20 new names of stars and exoplanets. Aiolos and Levantes are two Greek names related to the winds and present in The odyssey of Homer.

In pairs and without marks

Each candidate had to include two names: one for the star and one for the planet. Both had to be related in some way, in case a new member in the system is discovered in the future, to be able to give it a coherent name. Names of things or places of cultural importance could be chosen. In any language, including indigenous languages, as long as they can be transliterated into the Latin alphabet. Of course, the names of people, living or dead, are not allowed. And neither are comic book characters or trademarks that may be protected by copyright. For now, there will be no planet coca cola.

It is not easy to choose names with a common link that have not already been used in some other context. For example, the star Batsu (until now known as LHS 3844) and its planet Kuakua stand out among the newly approved names. They mean hummingbird and butterfly, in Bribri, the language of a Costa Rican town.

The local botany has given many ideas. Añañuca and Tahay are two common names, in Spanish, that refer to endemic plant species of Chile. The presence of eñes in the first of these names will probably end up transforming it into Ananuca. And the second is one of the best-known names: it refers to a planet that revolves around its star in just eight hours, just the time during which the tahay blooms once a year (Calydorea xiphioides). Wattle and Banksia are two names of native Australian plants, with cultural importance (the first refers to a plant that is the floral emblem of that country) and whose characteristics are related to the properties of the WASP-19 star and its planet.

Other names will not be so easy to remember. Awohali means eagle, in Cherokee; Einaposha is something like lake, in a Kenyan dialect; and Phalinsiam refers to Thai blue sapphire, the same color attributed to the corresponding planet, since its atmosphere exhibits Rayleigh scattering characteristics similar to those on Earth that produce the color of our sky.

