Dubai (Etihad)

German Nikolai Baskov won the title of the second edition of the Emirates International Youth Championship, which was organized by the Tennis Federation, and was held on the courts of the Top Spin Academy in Dubai, with the participation of 119 male and female players from 50 nationalities for the age groups of 18 years and under, and supervised by the International Federation.

The results resulted in the victory of German seed Nikolai Baskov over Russian Roman Kholmalov in the youth singles final, while in the youth singles final, Russian Katerina Tibiziana won first place at the expense of her compatriot Rada Zolkaev.

Khalifa Ali Bin Hindi, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the Media and Partnerships Committee, crowned the winners at the conclusion of the competitions, and expressed his happiness at the strong technical level witnessed by the tournament, stressing that the Tennis Federation’s hosting and organizing of international youth championships contributes to enhancing the culture of playing tennis and spreading it among the players. Citizens clearly, and indicates that the federation’s plans are effective and influential in attracting the best young players from various countries of the world, and reflects the importance of tennis in promoting sports tourism.